Summerfield man jailed after pedaling away from pursuing Marion sheriff’s deputies

By Larry D. Croom

Steven Michael-Channing Riley
A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Sunday night after Marion County sheriff’s deputies were forced to tase him while he was riding a bicycle with no lights in the area of Little Lake Weir.

Deputies attempted to stop 32-year-old Steven Michael-Channing Riley but he started pedaling faster and “cut a corner” in an attempt to evade them, a sheriff’s office report states. Deputies eventually caught up with him at the intersection of S.E. 145th Lane and S.E. Terrace Road, where he continually looked back at them as he traveled through a yard in the 8900 block of 145th Lane.

Deputies pursued Riley on foot and he told them he had done nothing wrong as he continued to travel northbound on S.E. 87th Terrace. Deputies attempted to tase Riley but he kept pedaling and headed eastbound on S.E. 144th Lane.

Riley eventually turned into a yard in the 8900 block of S.E. 144th Street, where a deputy deployed his Taser and struck him in the back. Riley fell to the ground and he was placed under arrest while uttering that he didn’t know those chasing him were law enforcement officers and he couldn’t hear their verbal commands because he was wearing headphones. He also said he was “scared and thought he was going to get jumped,” the report says.

Riley, who lives in 15700 block of S.E. 92nd Avenue in Summerfield, was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with resisting an officer without violence. His bond was revoked on previous charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was being held on $4,500 bond and is due in court July 2 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

