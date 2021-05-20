CDD 5 chairman recommends cutting maintenance assessment fees by 20 percent

The chairman of the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has recommended cutting maintenance assessment fees by 20 percent.

CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow made the recommendation during a budget workshop held Tuesday at Savannah Center.

“For the past year and a half our residents in District 5 have had to deal with a great many financial challenges due to the advent of the Pandemic. Many have lost businesses they owned, others have seen profits greatly reduced, and even more residents have had to come to the aid of their children and other family members as a result of COVID-19 and the loss of employment. This has placed a financial burden on them that certainly was not anticipated. As a result of this, I believe it is incumbent upon this board to all in our power to help those that we serve,” Kadow said.

The supervisors looked at scenarios for cutting maintenance assessment rates by 10, 15 and 20 percent. They agreed unanimously to move ahead with the 20 percent reduction.

CDD 5 has long been in a strong financial position. That financial strength was thoroughly outlined during a 2016 town hall meeting with residents.

CDD 5 has previously reduced maintenance assessment fees by 3 percent on five different occasions.

CDD 5 has amassed more than $14 million reserve funding.

The board is looking at a preliminary budget of $3.6 million for fiscal year 2021-2022. The budget includes a $1.8 million contribution to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees common infrastructure south of County Road 466.

The budget is slated for final approval on Sept. 8.