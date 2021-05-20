79.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Lady Lake man arrested in alleged theft of ex-girlfriend’s Bulldog

By Meta Minton

Jayson Todd Locke
A Lady Lake man has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of his ex-girlfriend’s Bulldog.

The woman who owns the brown-and-white American Bulldog was dropping off her ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old Jayson Todd Locke of 40110 Grays Airport Road, on Wednesday night when he “snatched” the service dog named Aries from her vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Locke told deputies that the dog belonged to him, although he had no proof. The woman was able to provide the registration for the dog, which is valued at $2,000.

He was arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $12,000 bond.

