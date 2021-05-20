Massachusetts couple incommunicado over overgrown shrubs at home in The Villages

A Massachusetts couple has been incommunicado over overgrown shrubs at their home in The Villages.

The home of Thomas and Barbara Morin at 828 Journey Lane in the Village of Sanibel was the subject of a public hearing Thursday before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint about overgrown shrubbery at the home was lodged on Feb. 15 and verified the following day by Community Standards.

Community Standards has tried multiple avenues to reach out to the homeowners, including certified mail sent to their home in Milford, Mass. The certified mail received no response. Mail sent to their home in The Villages has been returned as a “non-deliverable address” and “unable to forward.”

Supervisors noted that Community Standards does its best to track down homeowners in these situations.

“Your department jumps through hoops to contact these people. They have a responsibility to keep their contact information current,” said Supervisor Steve Brown.

There does not appear to be a mortgage on the property and the utilities and property taxes are current. The utility bills appear to be going to the Massachusetts address.

The board agreed to give the Morins five days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, the couple will face a $150 fine, followed by $50 daily fines.