79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 20, 2021
type here...

Popular donut eatery near Villages hospital becomes latest victim of staffing shortages

By Larry D. Croom

Another Villages business has drastically altered its business plan because of  a lack of staffing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increased government benefits.

Employees were scrambling Thursday morning at the Dunkin’ Donuts location at 1561 Bella Cruz Drive, located just a stone’s throw from UF-Health The Villages Hospitals. The always-busy donut shop closed its lobby and had a sign on the door telling customers to instead use the drive-through, which at times was backed up across the parking lot and clearly irritated customers trying to go inside the restaurant.

IMG 7948
This sign on the door of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1561 Bella Cruz Dr. informed customers Thursday morning of a staffing shortage.

A sign on the door of the eatery apologized for the inconvenience and said the lobby was closed due to staffing shortages. Customers in the long drive-through line also were being told that no hot foot items were available.

In addition, another sign was located beside the drive-through seeking applicants for jobs at the restaurant. It promised a starting pay of $10 per hour and a $100 bonus after 90 days and completion of training.

This problem isn’t new and isn’t isolated to Dunkin’ Donuts. In fact, it’s prevalent across The Villages and the local area and the finger of blame is being pointed at the government.

According to recent comments by Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Florida is facing a massive labor challenge as the hospitality industry competes with increased state and federal unemployment benefits that were increased during the Coronavirus pandemic. She said many workers have said they are making too much money to come back, so restaurants have been forced to limit capacity and close on days they are regularly open.

IMG 7949
A sign in the drive-through lane of the Dunkin’ Donuts near UF Health-The Villages hospital made customers aware that the restaurant is hiring and dangled out $10 per hour and a $100 bonus after 90 days and completion of training.

“There are few delivery drivers, and we cannot get food, beverages, and supplies,” she said. “Something needs to change. Florida is open for business, but desperate for workers,” she said.

Last month, Ruby Tuesday in Spanish Springs Town Square trimmed back its hours. Another popular eatery in the Southern Trace Plaza, Culver’s Restaurant, also closed its dining room and had all of its customers using the drive-through lane to get their Butterburgers and frozen custard.

Has the restaurant staffing shortage impacted your dining choices? Share your thoughts at [email protected].

Headlines

Villager and second man arrested in encounters with police at local school

Crime
A Villager and a second man were arrested in two separate encounters with police at a local elementary school.
Read more

Villager hits CDD 10 board with $51,380 bill in alleged tree destruction case

News
A Villager has hit the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors with a $51,380 bill seeking “restitution for libel, slander and defamation of character” in a tree removal incident at Lake Deaton.
Read more

Massachusetts couple incommunicado over overgrown shrubs at home in The Villages

News
A Massachusetts couple has been incommunicado over overgrown shrubs at their home in The Villages.
Read more

CDD 5 chairman recommends cutting maintenance assessment fees by 20 percent

News
The chairman of the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has recommended cutting maintenance assessment fees by 20 percent.
Read more

Churchill Street Recreation Center and pool will be closed Saturday

News
The Churchill Street Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Saturday.
Read more

More Headlines

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged theft of ex-girlfriend’s Bulldog

Crime
A Lady Lake man has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of his ex-girlfriend’s Bulldog.
Read more

Popular donut eatery near Villages hospital becomes latest victim of staffing shortages

News
Another Villages business has drastically altered its business plan because of  a lack of staffing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increased government benefits.
Read more

Summerfield man nabbed on DUI charge after driving erratically in front of deputy

Crime
A Summerfield man was jailed Saturday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy watched his vehicle travel onto grass next to a roadway and almost slam into a stop sign.
Read more

Summerfield man jailed after bloodied gal pal pushes panic alarm for help

Crime
A Summerfield man was arrested Tuesday after his bloodied lady friend activated a panic alarm for help.
Read more

Suspect jailed after bloodied juvenile claims attack over alleged theft

Crime
A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after a juvenile claimed he attacked him during an argument about a recent theft.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth