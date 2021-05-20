Popular donut eatery near Villages hospital becomes latest victim of staffing shortages

Another Villages business has drastically altered its business plan because of a lack of staffing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increased government benefits.

Employees were scrambling Thursday morning at the Dunkin’ Donuts location at 1561 Bella Cruz Drive, located just a stone’s throw from UF-Health The Villages Hospitals. The always-busy donut shop closed its lobby and had a sign on the door telling customers to instead use the drive-through, which at times was backed up across the parking lot and clearly irritated customers trying to go inside the restaurant.

A sign on the door of the eatery apologized for the inconvenience and said the lobby was closed due to staffing shortages. Customers in the long drive-through line also were being told that no hot foot items were available.

In addition, another sign was located beside the drive-through seeking applicants for jobs at the restaurant. It promised a starting pay of $10 per hour and a $100 bonus after 90 days and completion of training.

This problem isn’t new and isn’t isolated to Dunkin’ Donuts. In fact, it’s prevalent across The Villages and the local area and the finger of blame is being pointed at the government.

According to recent comments by Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Florida is facing a massive labor challenge as the hospitality industry competes with increased state and federal unemployment benefits that were increased during the Coronavirus pandemic. She said many workers have said they are making too much money to come back, so restaurants have been forced to limit capacity and close on days they are regularly open.

“There are few delivery drivers, and we cannot get food, beverages, and supplies,” she said. “Something needs to change. Florida is open for business, but desperate for workers,” she said.

Last month, Ruby Tuesday in Spanish Springs Town Square trimmed back its hours. Another popular eatery in the Southern Trace Plaza, Culver’s Restaurant, also closed its dining room and had all of its customers using the drive-through lane to get their Butterburgers and frozen custard.

Has the restaurant staffing shortage impacted your dining choices? Share your thoughts at [email protected].