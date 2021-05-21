79.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 21, 2021
type here...

CDD 5 considers forming task force to deal with abandoned homes

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors is considering forming a task force to deal with abandoned homes.

Supervisor Reed Panos introduced the idea at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center.

He said that abandoned homes, usually tied to the death or long-term illness of a resident of The Villages, have become a real problem in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Village of Sunset Pointe resident said there are usually warning signs when a home is abandoned, including the utilities being shut off.

“Once the utilities get shut off for lack of payment, we ought to know that. We own the utility district, so we should be able to get the information. It ought to be red flag when the water is shut off,” Panos said with regard to the North Sumter Utility Dependent District, which provides water and trash pickup. “We need to be proactive.”

Lee Gilpin of the Village of Liberty Park suggested that Community Watch could play a role in identifying abandoned properties.

“Community Watch is driving by twice a day. It’s a natural way to look for houses that are not occupied,” Gilpin said.

Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker suggested that residents, not Community Watch, are a better alternative.

“You have thousands of residents. They are in the neighborhoods and know exactly what is going on,” Blocker said.

However, Panos said residents can be reluctant to get involved.

“People don’t think it’s their responsibility. They think someone else will take care of it,” Panos said.

He will be sitting down with District staff to discuss forming a committee to look at the problem of abandoned homes. Panos’ idea had the support of the board’s chairman.

“I do feel strongly about the abandoned property issue and a possible committee. The sooner we get going on this, the better,” Chairman Gary Kadow said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Contact representatives and demand they restore election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader contends Floridians must contact their state representatives and demand they restore election integrity.

Hitler was a good neighbor

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Villager’s letter about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Solution to junk car on foreclosed property in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident offers a recommendation about what to do with a junk car in the driveway of a home in foreclosure in The Villages.

Apartments don’t fit in with lifestyle of The Villages

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that apartments don’t fit in with the intended lifestyle of The Villages.

Kevin McCarthy a true ‘profile in courage’

A Village of McClure resident has something to say about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos