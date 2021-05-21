CDD 5 considers forming task force to deal with abandoned homes

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors is considering forming a task force to deal with abandoned homes.

Supervisor Reed Panos introduced the idea at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center.

He said that abandoned homes, usually tied to the death or long-term illness of a resident of The Villages, have become a real problem in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Village of Sunset Pointe resident said there are usually warning signs when a home is abandoned, including the utilities being shut off.

“Once the utilities get shut off for lack of payment, we ought to know that. We own the utility district, so we should be able to get the information. It ought to be red flag when the water is shut off,” Panos said with regard to the North Sumter Utility Dependent District, which provides water and trash pickup. “We need to be proactive.”

Lee Gilpin of the Village of Liberty Park suggested that Community Watch could play a role in identifying abandoned properties.

“Community Watch is driving by twice a day. It’s a natural way to look for houses that are not occupied,” Gilpin said.

Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker suggested that residents, not Community Watch, are a better alternative.

“You have thousands of residents. They are in the neighborhoods and know exactly what is going on,” Blocker said.

However, Panos said residents can be reluctant to get involved.

“People don’t think it’s their responsibility. They think someone else will take care of it,” Panos said.

He will be sitting down with District staff to discuss forming a committee to look at the problem of abandoned homes. Panos’ idea had the support of the board’s chairman.

“I do feel strongly about the abandoned property issue and a possible committee. The sooner we get going on this, the better,” Chairman Gary Kadow said.