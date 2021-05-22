CDD 7 special meeting could be pivotal in future of PWAC II

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting Monday afternoon that could be pivotal to the proposal for a second Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The CDD 7 workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Savannah Center. The meeting is open to the public.

CDD 7 appears to be holding a powerful trump card that could block the formation of PWAC II south of State Road 44. Every CDD that is now part of PWAC must give its approval for CDD 12 to leave PWAC and become part of PWAC II.

However, several CDD 7 supervisors are unhappy with PWAC’s “advisory” voice and the fact that half of the CDD 7 budget is devoted to PWAC, which oversees maintenance of infrastructure south of County Road 466.

CDD 7 supervisors see this as a rare opportunity to renegotiate their 20-year PWAC agreement, which supervisors now claim they approved under “duress.”