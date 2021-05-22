Limit on number of golf carts will be re-imposed at courses in The Villages

A limit on the number of golf carts used by groups will be re-imposed at courses in The Villages.

The change will take place on June 1.

“The Villages Golf & Tennis Administration has announced that as of June 1 they will return to standard golf car procedures, as defined in the established operational guidelines. This includes pairing up and limiting to two golf cars per group. We continue to request your assistance with avoiding high traffic areas and keeping golf cars on paths as much as possible,” the announcement said.

The Villages had hoped to return to the policy this past October, but backed down due to a huge backlash from golfers. The idea of sharing golf carts with strangers had Villagers in an uproar over concerns about their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccines have enabled life to return to normal, including retailers and churches relaxing policies such as those pertaining to face masks.

Golf officials had warned that the huge increase in the number of golf carts has been putting an incredible strain on the courses.