81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 22, 2021
type here...

Limit on number of golf carts will be re-imposed at courses in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A limit on the number of golf carts used by groups will be re-imposed at courses in The Villages.

The change will take place on June 1.

The Villages Golf & Tennis Administration has announced that as of June 1 they will return to standard golf car procedures, as defined in the established operational guidelines. This includes pairing up and limiting to two golf cars per group. We continue to request your assistance with avoiding high traffic areas and keeping golf cars on paths as much as possible,” the announcement said.

The use of four golf carts has become common in The Villages since the threat of COVID-19.

The Villages had hoped to return to the policy this past October, but backed down due to a huge backlash from golfers. The idea of sharing golf carts with strangers had Villagers in an uproar over concerns about their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccines have enabled life to return to normal, including retailers and churches relaxing policies such as those pertaining to face masks.

Golf officials had warned that the huge increase in the number of golf carts has been putting an incredible strain on the courses.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

People want to work

A Stonecrest resident offers his thoughts on the labor shortage, rates of pay and benefits. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurant workers need to be paid more

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case for better pay for restaurant workers.

Contact representatives and demand they restore election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader contends Floridians must contact their state representatives and demand they restore election integrity.

Hitler was a good neighbor

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Villager’s letter about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Solution to junk car on foreclosed property in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident offers a recommendation about what to do with a junk car in the driveway of a home in foreclosure in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos