Saturday, May 22, 2021
People want to work

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If a company wants to stay adequately staffed, they should be offering a better starting salary, plus benefits such as health insurance, group term life, and paid vacations. People want to work, but no one wants to work and still depend on food stamps and Medicaid, which has been par for the course here in Central Florida. When I moved from New Jersey to Orlando in 1971, every single prospective employer said, “Of course you realize the pay scale here is lower.”

Vince Lipert
Stonecrest

