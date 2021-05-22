81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 22, 2021
type here...

Summerfield man arrested after traffic stop for not wearing seatbelt

By Meta Minton

Jerry Carrasquillo Monserr
Jerry Carrasquillo Monserr

A Summerfield man was arrested after a traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt.

Jerry Carrasquillo Monserr, 45, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder at about 7 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over at County Road 48 and Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found to be in possession of a pipe which contained a “hard white substance,” determined to be cocaine.

The native of Puerto Rico was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

People want to work

A Stonecrest resident offers his thoughts on the labor shortage, rates of pay and benefits. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurant workers need to be paid more

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case for better pay for restaurant workers.

Contact representatives and demand they restore election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader contends Floridians must contact their state representatives and demand they restore election integrity.

Hitler was a good neighbor

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Villager’s letter about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Solution to junk car on foreclosed property in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident offers a recommendation about what to do with a junk car in the driveway of a home in foreclosure in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos