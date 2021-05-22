Summerfield man arrested after traffic stop for not wearing seatbelt

A Summerfield man was arrested after a traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt.

Jerry Carrasquillo Monserr, 45, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder at about 7 p.m. Thursday when he was pulled over at County Road 48 and Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found to be in possession of a pipe which contained a “hard white substance,” determined to be cocaine.

The native of Puerto Rico was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.