The Villages
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Tennis players in The Villages to benefit from new backboards and ball machines

By Staff Report

The Villages Recreation & Parks department in conjunction with District Property Management is installing tennis backboards at a number of the recreation tennis courts. In addition, a few of the recreation centers have a tennis ball machine available for resident to check out and use. The recreation centers where this equipment is available are:

·  Allamanda – backboard and tennis ball machine
·  Bridgeport –backboard
·  Chatham – tennis ball machine
·  Chula Vista – backboard
·  Coconut Cover – backboard and tennis ball machine
·  Manatee – backboard and tennis ball machine
·  Moyer – backboard and tennis ball machine
·  Paradise – backboard
·  Riverbend – tennis ball machine
·  Saddlebrook – backboard
·  Silver Lake – backboard
·  Tierra Del Sol – backboard and tennis ball machine
·  Truman – backboard and tennis ball machine

