Tennis players in The Villages to benefit from new backboards and ball machines

The Villages Recreation & Parks department in conjunction with District Property Management is installing tennis backboards at a number of the recreation tennis courts. In addition, a few of the recreation centers have a tennis ball machine available for resident to check out and use. The recreation centers where this equipment is available are:

· Allamanda – backboard and tennis ball machine

· Bridgeport –backboard

· Chatham – tennis ball machine

· Chula Vista – backboard

· Coconut Cover – backboard and tennis ball machine

· Manatee – backboard and tennis ball machine

· Moyer – backboard and tennis ball machine

· Paradise – backboard

· Riverbend – tennis ball machine

· Saddlebrook – backboard

· Silver Lake – backboard

· Tierra Del Sol – backboard and tennis ball machine

· Truman – backboard and tennis ball machine

