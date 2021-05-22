Tennis players in The Villages to benefit from new backboards and ball machines

The Villages Recreation & Parks department in conjunction with District Property Management is installing tennis backboards at a number of the recreation tennis courts. In addition, a few of the recreation centers have a tennis ball machine available for resident to check out and use. The recreation centers where this equipment is available are:
· Allamanda – backboard and tennis ball machine
· Bridgeport –backboard
· Chatham – tennis ball machine
· Chula Vista – backboard
· Coconut Cover – backboard and tennis ball machine
· Manatee – backboard and tennis ball machine
· Moyer – backboard and tennis ball machine
· Paradise – backboard
· Riverbend – tennis ball machine
· Saddlebrook – backboard
· Silver Lake – backboard
· Tierra Del Sol – backboard and tennis ball machine
· Truman – backboard and tennis ball machine