To the Editor:

The recent submission to the editor by Michael MacDonald was especially repugnant. He used Adolph Hitler as a tool to contrast a previous letter writers’ assertion that Kevin McCarthy is a profile in courage. The contrast was childish and extremely inappropriate and I noticed he didn’t explain his inane remark. This is a sad commentary on the liberals among us who resort to ad hominem attacks rather than honest debate.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square