Bad Parking is always in season in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Snowbird season may be coming to an end in The Villages, but we know that Bad Parking is always in season here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. We’ve got the latest examples of Bad Parking from the Parking Patrol.
Snowbird season may be coming to an end in The Villages, but we know that Bad Parking is always in season here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. We’ve got the latest examples of Bad Parking from the Parking Patrol.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.