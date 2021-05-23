86.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 23, 2021
Bad Parking is always in season in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

By Staff Report

Snowbird season may be coming to an end in The Villages, but we know that Bad Parking is always in season here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. We’ve got the latest examples of Bad Parking from the Parking Patrol.

Coming up short
Not a political statement
This is how they park in Colorado
This is how they park in Massachusetts
Curbing your appetite Subway at Pinellas Plaza
Booze cruise to Publix Liquors
Lake Sumter Landing
Feeling entitled at Pinellas Plaza
Market of Marion
Sidwalk parking at Colony Cottage
Springdale pool
Beef OBradys at Southern Trace
Distinctive parking
Right down the line
Rohan Recreation Center
Stocking up at Publix at Southern Trace Plaza
Walgreens Pinellas Plaza
