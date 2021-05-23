Guest IDs, trail fees and activity registration will be available until noon Memorial Day

The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, June 1.

All recreation centers, outdoor facilities, swimming pools, fitness clubs and boat tours will remain open for your enjoyment.

Guest ID, Trail Fee and Activity Registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, May 31.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.