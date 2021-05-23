PepperTree woman sentenced to jail time in DUI tied to Big Mac craving

A PepperTree Apartments woman was sentenced to jail time in connection with a drunk driving arrest earlier this year tied to her craving for a Big Mac.

Patricia Ann Fry, 60, who lives in the apartment complex off U.S. 301 in Wildwood, was released this past Wednesday after serving a 10-day sentence in the Sumter County Detention Center. She has also lost her driver’s license for five years and has been placed on probation for one year.

Fry crashed her Jeep into a “No Trespassing, No Soliciting” sign at the apartment complex in January, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Fry was “not very responsive” and two empty Pinnacle Vodka bottles were spotted on the passenger seat. A half-empty bottle of vodka was found in the center console of the vehicle.

Fry was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital Brownwood ER to determine if she had been injured in the crash. While she was at the hospital, she admitted she began drinking vodka early that morning. She also told police she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in 2017 in Tennessee.

She said she had been on her way to McDonald’s to order a Big Mac prior to the traffic crash.

She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples, both registering .160 blood alcohol content.