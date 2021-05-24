88.3 F
The Villages
Monday, May 24, 2021
Golf cart driver arrested on DUI charge at Continental Country Club

By Meta Minton

A golf cart driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Continental Country Club in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 9:30 p.m. to Magnolia Lane in Wildwood on a separate matter when one of them spotted a golf cart driven by 43-year-old Jason Viarengo, who lives at 48 Magnolia Lane at Continental Country Club. The Connecticut native’s speech was slurred and multiple open containers of beer were within plain view in the golf cart.

Viarengo got into a dispute with the deputy over whether he could be found in violation of the law. He “stated multiple times that he was driving a golf cart on private property and that he could not be arrested,” the deputy wrote in the report.

He performed poorly during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .213 and .211 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter Count Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

