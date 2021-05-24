88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 24, 2021
type here...

Governor pulls plug on $300 in federal weekly money for state’s unemployed

By Meta Minton

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday formally pulled the plug on the state’s participation in a federal pandemic assistance program that offered a $300-per-week boost to state unemployment benefits.

DeSantis made the announcement in support of many in the business community who have been struggling to fill jobs, including many restaurants here in The Villages.

The hospitality industry has argued that unemployment benefits have made it more lucrative for their employees to stay home and draw unemployment rather than work.

Tell us what you think at [email protected]

The Florida Democratic Party argued that DeSantis’ move essentially cuts unemployment benefits in half and will further victimize the state’s unemployed.

It is clear that the only person Ron DeSantis cares about is himself,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz.

Several restaurants in The Villages have been hit especially hard by the labor shortage, much of it blamed on hefty unemployment checks. Some restaurants have been forced to reduce hours or limit customers to drive-up service because they do not have adequate staff.

Headlines

CDD 7 ready to play hardball to wrest concessions in PWAC agreement

News
Community Development District 7 supervisors have made it clear they are ready to play hardball to wrest concessions in the 20-year Project Wide Advisory Committee agreement by which they are currently bound.
Read more

Governor pulls plug on $300 in federal weekly money for state’s unemployed

News
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday formally pulled the plug on the state’s participation in a federal pandemic assistance program that offered a $300-per-week boost to state unemployment benefits. Tell us what you think at [email protected]
Read more

Residents will be able to apply online for Sumter ambulance advisory panel

News
Residents will be able to apply online for Sumter County’s soon-to-be-formed ambulance advisory committee.
Read more

Intoxicated man arrested after allegedly refusing to leave hotel in Wildwood

Crime
An apparently intoxicated man was arrested after allegedly refusing to leave a hotel in Wildwood.
Read more

Suspected wine thief arrested after allegedly walking out with bottle

Crime
A suspected wine thief was arrested after allegedly walking out with a bottle concealed in her bag.
Read more

More Headlines

Golf cart driver arrested on DUI charge at Continental Country Club

Crime
A golf cart driver was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Continental Country Club in Wildwood.
Read more

The Villages’ John Bartram DAR Chapter welcomes new regent and officers

News
The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has installed officers for the 2021-2023 term.
Read more

Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be offered at mobile clinic in Wildwood

News
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines against COVID-19 will be offered this week in Wildwood. We've got details.
Read more

Summerfield man jailed after lady friend’s mother suffers knot on her forehead

Crime
A Summerfield man was jailed Sunday afternoon after being accused of pushing his lady friend’s mother, which caused her to bang her head.
Read more

Fruitland Park man arrested after allegedly injuring two-year-old boy

Crime
A Fruitland Park man was arrested after allegedly injuring a two-year-old boy during a brawl over a cell phone.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth