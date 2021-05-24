Governor pulls plug on $300 in federal weekly money for state’s unemployed

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday formally pulled the plug on the state’s participation in a federal pandemic assistance program that offered a $300-per-week boost to state unemployment benefits.

DeSantis made the announcement in support of many in the business community who have been struggling to fill jobs, including many restaurants here in The Villages.

The hospitality industry has argued that unemployment benefits have made it more lucrative for their employees to stay home and draw unemployment rather than work.

The Florida Democratic Party argued that DeSantis’ move essentially cuts unemployment benefits in half and will further victimize the state’s unemployed.

“It is clear that the only person Ron DeSantis cares about is himself,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz.

Several restaurants in The Villages have been hit especially hard by the labor shortage, much of it blamed on hefty unemployment checks. Some restaurants have been forced to reduce hours or limit customers to drive-up service because they do not have adequate staff.