Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be offered at mobile clinic in Wildwood

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines against COVID-19 will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 27 at Martin Luther King Park, located at 6938 County Road 213 in Wildwood.

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration recommended the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine resume in the United States, effective April 23. However, women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare risk of blood clots with low platelets after vaccination, and that other COVID-19 vaccines are available where this risk has not been seen. If you received a J&J/Janssen vaccine, here is what you need to know. Read the CDC/FDA statement.

If you have any questions, call (352) 330-1340.