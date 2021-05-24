85.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 24, 2021
type here...

Juanita Elizabeth Hood

By Staff Report

Juanita Hood
Juanita Hood

Juanita Elizabeth Hood, 82, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Born in Okahumpka, Florida, she was a resident of Central Florida most of her life. Juanita worked hard her entire life. Born into a hardscrabble time, she starting working as a child with her parents, Carl S. & Maude L. Williams, of Leesburg, FL. They traveled the Eastern Seaboard as migrant farm workers. She was whip smart, becoming the first in her family to complete high school when she graduated from Winter Haven HS in 1956. At age 21, she married the love of her life, William E. “Bill” Hood. They spent over 43 years together until his passing. She was always hands on, she worked for decades doing things such as manufacturing thermometers, repairing telephones and cable boxes. She finished up her work years with the Walton company, first at Bud’s, then WalMart. She lived her life fearlessly, and with grace. She could jump on a plane just as easy as hopping into her truck and just driving. She enjoyed life, she was an avid reader, quilting, crochet, and listening to country music.

She is survived by her Daughter, Cindy Hood of Fruitland Park, FL; Grandchildren; Donny Reger, Margaret Reger, and Danielle Reger, all of Eustis, FL, and Corrina Reger of Valdosta, GA; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

Services will be held at Harden/Pauli Funeral Home Chapel, Eustis on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the Harden/Pauli Funeral Home Chapel, Eustis on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM. Private interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell where she will be reunited with her beloved husband, Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the honorable charity of your choice.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A sad commentary on the liberals among us

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers criticism of a previous Letter to the Editor.

Michael MacDonald’s Hitler comparison

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to previous letter writer Michael MacDonald, who offered a Hitler comparison.

People want to work

A Stonecrest resident offers his thoughts on the labor shortage, rates of pay and benefits. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Restaurant workers need to be paid more

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident makes the case for better pay for restaurant workers.

Contact representatives and demand they restore election integrity

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader contends Floridians must contact their state representatives and demand they restore election integrity.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos