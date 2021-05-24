Juanita Elizabeth Hood, 82, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Born in Okahumpka, Florida, she was a resident of Central Florida most of her life. Juanita worked hard her entire life. Born into a hardscrabble time, she starting working as a child with her parents, Carl S. & Maude L. Williams, of Leesburg, FL. They traveled the Eastern Seaboard as migrant farm workers. She was whip smart, becoming the first in her family to complete high school when she graduated from Winter Haven HS in 1956. At age 21, she married the love of her life, William E. “Bill” Hood. They spent over 43 years together until his passing. She was always hands on, she worked for decades doing things such as manufacturing thermometers, repairing telephones and cable boxes. She finished up her work years with the Walton company, first at Bud’s, then WalMart. She lived her life fearlessly, and with grace. She could jump on a plane just as easy as hopping into her truck and just driving. She enjoyed life, she was an avid reader, quilting, crochet, and listening to country music.

She is survived by her Daughter, Cindy Hood of Fruitland Park, FL; Grandchildren; Donny Reger, Margaret Reger, and Danielle Reger, all of Eustis, FL, and Corrina Reger of Valdosta, GA; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

Services will be held at Harden/Pauli Funeral Home Chapel, Eustis on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the Harden/Pauli Funeral Home Chapel, Eustis on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM. Private interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell where she will be reunited with her beloved husband, Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the honorable charity of your choice.