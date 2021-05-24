Residents will be able to apply online for Sumter ambulance advisory panel

Residents will be able to apply online for Sumter County’s soon-to-be-formed ambulance advisory committee.

Sumter County commissioners on May 18 agreed to form the committee during a meeting at Everglades Recreation Center where an overflow crowd expressed its dissatisfaction with the performance of Sumter County EMS ambulance contractor, American Medical Response, which has come under fire for response delays of up to an hour or more on some 911 calls. The county pays about $1.2 million annually to AMR for the service under a contract that expires next year.

The advisory committee will be made up of five members who are Sumter County residents who are not employed by the county, any district government, or any contracted service provider for the county.

Applications will be accepted through June 1 and will be discussed by the commission on June 8.

Applicants can go online to https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/FormCenter/Administrative-9/Boards-and-CommitteeApplication-61 and select “Other.”

The commission is scheduled to give its final approval to the online application process at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at Everglades Recreation Center.