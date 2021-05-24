Sandra Jean Figlow of Wildwood, FL, 73 passed away peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born on October 8, 1947 in Buffalo, NY to the late Ruth Messler & the late Ernest Saari, the oldest child of 11 children; 6 brothers and 4 sisters which was buckets full of laughter and treasured memories.

In her younger years she worked as a switchboard operator and in the height of her career she was the Office Manager for a Real Estate Land Developer. In later years she worked as a Caregiver at an Assisted Living Facility.

Her children were the light of her life, Darci Thomas, daughter and Peter Figlow, son and she greatly treasured her 4 grandchildren; Brittany, Lena, Kaitlyn & Kalli. Her 5 great grandchildren stole her heart; Blakely, Julianna, Parker, Hunter & Hayes.

Sandi was a gentle person with a loving heart, truly loved being with family and attending family gatherings. She would always unselfishly do for others to make things beautiful. She enjoyed catching up on the latest news from her brothers and sisters while enjoying her cup of coffee before doing her gardening which brought her much joy.

Sandi was also known as GiGi and Grandma to her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting blankets, booties, dolls and finger puppets that the kids loved.

Sandi’s passion was giving contributions to her many charities including St Jude Children’s Hospital, American Lung Association, Veterans and Sheriff Benevolent Association. She loved reading books of all kinds and even wrote 2 children’s books that she had hoped one day would be made into movies.

She will be deeply missed by family, friends and all of the lives that she has touched. A Celebration of Life will be held for Sandi on July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Moose Lodge; 2660 South Palmetto Ave; Sanford, Florida 32773.