The Villages’ John Bartram DAR Chapter welcomes new regent and officers

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has installed officers for the 2021-2023 term.

Former Regent Sandy Purcell has passed the Regent’s Pin onto her successor, Cindy Kolevar.

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets the third Friday of every month at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. The group welcomes all lady Villagers who have, or believe they have, a Revolutionary war patriot in their ancestry. The group currently has 175 members.