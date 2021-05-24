88.3 F
The Villages
Monday, May 24, 2021
The Villages’ John Bartram DAR Chapter welcomes new regent and officers

By Staff Report

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has installed officers for the 2021-2023 term.

Former Regent Sandy Purcell has passed the Regent’s Pin onto her successor, Cindy Kolevar.

Sandy Purcell, right, former Regent is passing the Regents Pin onto her successor, Cindy Kolevar.

John Bartram DAR officers
Seated are, from left, Historian Barbara Byers, Second Vice Regent Diane Neu, First Vice Regent Christina Getz and Regent Cindy Kolevar. Back row, from left, are Recording Secretary Pat Ronci, Librarian Janet Malloy, Parliamentarian Susan O’Dell, Registrar Diane Clemmons, Treasurer Brenda Thomason, Chaplain Susie Truax and Corresponding Secretary Nathalie Heydet.

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets the third Friday of every month at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. The group welcomes all lady Villagers who have, or believe they have, a Revolutionary war patriot in their ancestry. The group currently has 175 members.

