Alexander Philip Pepke

By Staff Report

Alexander Philip Pepke, 90, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on May 23, 2021.

Alexander was born on December 6, 1930 in Monongahela, PA to the late Pauline and George Pepke Sr. Alexander has served his country proudly as an Army veteran during WWII, earning him a purple heart. He has always been a hard worker, enjoying a long career as a supervisor in a utilities company.

Alexander is survived by his daughters, Victoria Pepke Fletcher, and Susan Jean Tonecha; and son Alexander Philip Pepke II (Patty). He is preceded in death by h is loving wife Marie and his parents. A graveside funeral service for Alexander will be held on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at 10 AM, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

