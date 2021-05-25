Mother and child airlifted from scene of crash on U.S. 301

A mother and one of her twin children were airlifted from the scene of a crash late Monday night at U.S. 301 and Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman.

The 29-year-old Wildwood woman was driving a four-door sedan at 11:47 p.m. northbound on U.S. 301 about 1,000 feet north of East Warm Springs Avenue when her vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a Duke Energy utility pole, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle overturned and the 8-year-old male and female twins were ejected.

The mother was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The little boy was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando. The little girl was taken by ambulance to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

The FHP report indicated the little girl had been buckled in, but the male twin was not. The mother was wearing a seatbelt.

The mother was ticketed on charges of careless driving and driving on an expired driver’s license. She is also expected to be ticketed on a charge of improper child restraint.