91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

Memorial Day holiday will impact trash collection in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Memorial Day holiday will impact trash pickup in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11
If you live in  Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.

Community Development District 12
If you live in Village Community Development Districts 12 normal residential sanitation collection will be Tuesday, June 1.

Community Development District 13
If you live in Village Community District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Thursday, June 3.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.  Monday collection will be on Thursday, June 3.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, June 1. All collections for the week will be moved to the next day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

A reader from Ocala weighs in on the labor shortage and what may be behind it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on elections

The co-president of the League of Women Voters-The Villages/Tri-County Area responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about elections

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster should be ashamed of himself for his inaction.

Stop the handouts and make people go back to work

A Village of Duval resident contends it’s time to end the handouts and make people go back to work. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A sad commentary on the liberals among us

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers criticism of a previous Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos