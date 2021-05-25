Suspect with methamphetamine arrested in parking lot of thrift store in Wildwood

A suspect with methamphetamine was arrested in the parking lot of a thrift store in Wildwood.

Damon Lamar Mayo, 38, of Wildwood, attracted the attention of law enforcement shortly before 2 p.m. Monday when he was spotted trespassing on CSX Railroad property, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Officers caught up with him in the parking lot of Bargains and Blessings on Main Street and during a pat down, spotted a small clear baggy sticking out of Mayo’s sock. It was found to contain methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.