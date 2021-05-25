Teen arrested in theft of guns from home in Sumter County

A teenager was arrested in the theft of guns Tuesday from a home in Sumter County.

Hector Alejandro Catala, 19, of Orlando, was arrested at about 9 a.m. about one-quarter of a mile from the home which is located about a mile south of State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was driving a black 2013 Nissan Altima which was registered in his name.

The homeowner called 911 at about 8 a.m. after Catala forcibly entered his residence through the locked front door. He took two long rifles and a pump shotgun from a gun rack inside the front door of the residence. Catala ran from the home, carrying the weapons, the report said.

The firearms were found in the trunk of Catala’s car. Marijuana was also discovered in the vehicle.

The homeowner said he did not know Catala, who appears to have no prior criminal record. He would not speak to deputies when he was taken into custody.

He is facing charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of marijuana and criminal damage to property.He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $34,000 bond.