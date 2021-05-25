91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

Woman found passed out in car in The Villages arrested on DUI charge

By Meta Minton

Valeria Cerlub Esquivel Reyes
Valeria Cerlub Esquivel Reyes

A woman found passed out in her car in The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Valeria Cerlub Esquivel Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, was sleeping in her vehicle in the wee hours Tuesday morning at Morse Boulevard ad State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was alone in the vehicle and the engine was running. A deputy was able to reach in the window and turn off the vehicle. It took several attempts to wake Reyes. EMS personnel were called to the scene and a check of her vital signs found them all in the normal range.

The native of Peru said she had fallen asleep for about 10 minutes at the traffic light because she was tired. She said she worked all day and suffers from anemia which makes her tired, the report said.

A deputy noticed the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana” coming from the car. She handed the deputy a glass Mason jar which contained marijuana. She also gave the deputy a glass smoking pipe she retrieved from the vehicle’s center console. In addition, she was found to be in possession of a liquid which tested positive for THC.

Reyes struggled through field sobriety exercises and took 19 steps during when she had been instructed to take nine steps. She provided breath samples that measured .100 and .098 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample.

She was arrested on charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

A reader from Ocala weighs in on the labor shortage and what may be behind it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on elections

The co-president of the League of Women Voters-The Villages/Tri-County Area responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about elections

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster should be ashamed of himself for his inaction.

Stop the handouts and make people go back to work

A Village of Duval resident contends it’s time to end the handouts and make people go back to work. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A sad commentary on the liberals among us

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers criticism of a previous Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos