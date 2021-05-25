Woman found passed out in car in The Villages arrested on DUI charge

A woman found passed out in her car in The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Valeria Cerlub Esquivel Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, was sleeping in her vehicle in the wee hours Tuesday morning at Morse Boulevard ad State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was alone in the vehicle and the engine was running. A deputy was able to reach in the window and turn off the vehicle. It took several attempts to wake Reyes. EMS personnel were called to the scene and a check of her vital signs found them all in the normal range.

The native of Peru said she had fallen asleep for about 10 minutes at the traffic light because she was tired. She said she worked all day and suffers from anemia which makes her tired, the report said.

A deputy noticed the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and marijuana” coming from the car. She handed the deputy a glass Mason jar which contained marijuana. She also gave the deputy a glass smoking pipe she retrieved from the vehicle’s center console. In addition, she was found to be in possession of a liquid which tested positive for THC.

Reyes struggled through field sobriety exercises and took 19 steps during when she had been instructed to take nine steps. She provided breath samples that measured .100 and .098 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample.

She was arrested on charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.