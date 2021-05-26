91.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Frances P. Sepi

By Staff Report

Frances Sepi
Frances Sepi

Frances P. Sepi, age 97, of The Villages, FL, died on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Freedom Point where she was a resident.

Frances was born September 23, 1923 in Warren, OH to Joseph and Pasqua (Naturale) Ferrara. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Donna Sepi of Lady Lake, FL; grandchildren, Michele Hanson of Clearwater, FL and Patrick Sepi of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; great-grandchildren, Courtney Wolff, Joey Van Dewal, and Sam Van Dewal; great-great-grandchild, Harrison Wolff; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Sepi, son, Jerry Sepi; brothers, Silvio Ferrara, Mike Ferrara, and James Ferrara; sisters, Rose DiLoreto, Josephine Lorenzine, and Marie Siciliano; parents, Joseph, Pasqua Ferrara.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Standing Rock Cemetery with Fr. Richard Pentello officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Hospice organization of your choice.

