Frances P. Sepi, age 97, of The Villages, FL, died on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Freedom Point where she was a resident.

Frances was born September 23, 1923 in Warren, OH to Joseph and Pasqua (Naturale) Ferrara. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Donna Sepi of Lady Lake, FL; grandchildren, Michele Hanson of Clearwater, FL and Patrick Sepi of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; great-grandchildren, Courtney Wolff, Joey Van Dewal, and Sam Van Dewal; great-great-grandchild, Harrison Wolff; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Sepi, son, Jerry Sepi; brothers, Silvio Ferrara, Mike Ferrara, and James Ferrara; sisters, Rose DiLoreto, Josephine Lorenzine, and Marie Siciliano; parents, Joseph, Pasqua Ferrara.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Standing Rock Cemetery with Fr. Richard Pentello officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Hospice organization of your choice.