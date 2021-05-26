Homeless woman arrested after alleged attack on male nurse at local ER

A homeless woman was arrested after an alleged attack on a male nurse at the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood.

Arline Barman, 55, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of battery after officers were called to the medical facility on County Road 466A.

Barman had been asked to leave the facility and became verbally and physically combative. She struck the male nurse in the “chest and belly area,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He grabbed Barman in self defense and she attempted to bite his forearm.

Barman told police that she was homeless and being treated for dehydration. She also told police that “by going to jail she would at least have a place to sleep and receive food,” the report said.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.