Summerfield woman jailed in connection with stabbing at local lounge

A Summerfield woman who was arrested on drug charges last week during the investigation of a stabbing at a local bar is back in jail on more serious charges.

Aliesha Marleen Sawyer, 25, was taken into custody Monday night and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of aggravated battery of a person using a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was being held on $12,000 bond and is due in court June 28 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Multiple Marion County sheriff’s deputies on May 20 responded to DJ & Gina’s Lounge, located at 16535 S.E. 99th Avenue in Summerfield, after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they observed the male victim being treated for an apparent stab wound on the left side of his neck. The victim told deputies he had been in an altercation with another man in the parking and Sawyer had stabbed him in the neck, a sheriff’s office report states. The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Through witness and investigative leads, deputies were able to identify Sawyer and the male suspect, who had left the bar in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle was located a short time later at the Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area in Ocklawaha and Sawyer was spotted walking away from it. She was detained and told deputies she had drugs in her bra. The deputy then located a clear baggie in her left bra cup that contained a white crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the report says.

Due to the victim being treated at ORMC, deputies were unable to have him positively identify Sawyer. But deputies asked a detective to create a photo lineup that was presented to the victim. He identified Sawyer with “100% certainty,” the report says.

On Monday, multiple deputies responded to Sawyer’s residence at 14350 S.E. 92nd Ct. in Summerfield, where she was located. She refused to speak with deputies and was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, according to the report.