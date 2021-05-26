71.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Water main break creates sinkhole swallowing vehicle in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A water main break in The Villages created a sinkhole which swallowed a vehicle.

The water main break occurred Monday in the Village of Mira Mesa, near the intersection of Del Mar Drive and Ventura Court. The water main break spurred a precautionary boil water alert for the neighborhood.

A vehicle was swallowed up in a sinkhole in the Village of Mira Mesa earlier this week
A vehicle was swallowed up in a sinkhole in the Village of Mira Mesa on Monday. This photo was shared on social media.

The water main break resurrects an argument raised in April by a Community Development District 1 supervisor. William Jenness has suggested that aging pipes in The Villages need to be replaced with pipes made from modern materials.

Water main breaks in The Villages occur with some frequency:

• Last month, a water main break shut down businesses at Colony Plaza.

The driver of this van escaped safely in July 2020 after the vehicle sank into a sinkhole on the Historic Side of The Villages.

• Last year, a newspaper delivery person was running his route on East Schwartz Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages when the front end of his van sank into a sinkhole, also created by a water main break.

This minivan sank into a hole created by a water main break in December 2019 on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A Villages couple had to climb out of their vehicle in December 2019, when it sank into a sinkhole after a water main break, also on East Schwartz Boulevard.

