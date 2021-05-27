79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...

Alligator on the move after apparent romantic encounter in The Villages

By Staff Report

A large male alligator was on the move early Thursday morning after an apparent romantic encounter in The Villages.

Famed Villages shutterbug Ron Clark was out at sunrise when he spotted the alligator emerge from a pond near Evans Prairie Country Club.

A large male alligator emerged from a pond early Thursday morning in The Villages.
A large male alligator emerged from a pond early Thursday morning in The Villages.

Photographer Ron Clark kept an eye on the alligator as it appeared to head 22home.22
Photographer Ron Clark kept an eye on the alligator as it appeared to head “home.”

We are now in prime alligator mating season. Courtship begins in early April, and mating occurs in May or June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Nearly all alligators become sexually mature by the time they reach approximately 7 feet in length although females can reach maturity at 6 feet. A female may require 10-15 years and a male 8-12 years to reach these lengths.

Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation or debris and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Incubation requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.

If you see an alligator on the move, send us a photo at [email protected]

Headlines

Alligator on the move after apparent romantic encounter in The Villages

News
A large male alligator was on the move early Thursday morning after an apparent romantic encounter in The Villages. Famed Villages shutterbug Ron Clark was out at sunrise when he spotted the alligator emerge from a pond near Evans Prairie Country Club.
Read more

Woman who ripped off diners in The Villages jailed in check fraud

Crime
A woman who served prison time after ripping off diners in The Villages is in trouble again in connection with alleged check fraud at Citizens First Bank.
Read more

Mask policy and group size limits relaxed at facilities in The Villages

News
The mask policy and group size limits have been relaxed at facilities in The Villages. We've got news about the updates.
Read more

Villages Public Safety resumes CPR classes and smoke detector changes

News
The Villages Public Safety Department has resumed services which had been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details.
Read more

42-year-old man jailed after admitting to taking items from Summerfield residence

Crime
A Belleview man was jailed Monday after admitting to taking multiple items from a Summerfield residence.
Read more

More Headlines

Habitual offender arrested after traffic stop in downtown Wildwood

Crime
A driver classified as a habitual offender was arrested after a traffic stop in downtown Wildwood.
Read more

Suspicious man with pants down arrested at Zippy Mart in Fruitland Park

Crime
A suspicious man whose pants were down was arrested at Zippy Mart in Fruitland Park.
Read more

Amelia pool will be closed next month for maintenance

News
The Amelia Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance next month. We've got the dates.
Read more

Man driving without headlights arrested at Lady Lake apartment complex

Crime
A man driving without headlights was arrested at a Lady Lake apartment complex.
Read more

Man pushing bicycle struck and killed by car driven by Villager

News
A man pushing a bicycle was struck and killed by a car driven by a Villager on Wednesday night on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Lake County.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth