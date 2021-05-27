Alligator on the move after apparent romantic encounter in The Villages

A large male alligator was on the move early Thursday morning after an apparent romantic encounter in The Villages.

Famed Villages shutterbug Ron Clark was out at sunrise when he spotted the alligator emerge from a pond near Evans Prairie Country Club.

We are now in prime alligator mating season. Courtship begins in early April, and mating occurs in May or June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Nearly all alligators become sexually mature by the time they reach approximately 7 feet in length although females can reach maturity at 6 feet. A female may require 10-15 years and a male 8-12 years to reach these lengths.

Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation or debris and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Incubation requires approximately 63-68 days, and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.

If you see an alligator on the move, send us a photo at [email protected]