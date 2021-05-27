Celebrating Hage’s success in session

To the Editor:

My wife and I moved to The Villages in October 2019 from Orlando, looking for, among other things, a better quality of life that aligned with our conservative values. That was a very difficult thing to attain in Orlando.

As a political observer over many years, I found Sumter County a welcoming place for conservatives like us. It didn’t take me long to identify several conservative Republican political leaders here, which was a breath of fresh air.

One such leader who stood out for me was state Rep. Brett Hage. What initially called him to my attention was his support for the Impact Fee legislation (H337) which he helped co-sponsor in Tallahassee – in spite of the number of personal attacks being leveled against him. Like me, he opposed a wholesale increase in those fees because they were anti-business job killers. He succeeded in that effort, much to the benefit of the citizens of Sumter County and the State of Florida.

What I did not know at the time, but have since learned, is that Rep. Hage was not a one-pony act. He also sponsored 16 House bills during the last legislative session (including HB337), and four of those passed. In my view, that’s a darn good record of accomplishment and hard work.

Keep up the good work!

Phil Montalvo

Village of Linden