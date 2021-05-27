Mask policy and group size limits relaxed at facilities in The Villages

The mask policy and group size limits have been relaxed at facilities in The Villages.

Under the updated policy, “Masks should be worn at the discretion of each resident, visitor and guest as it is a personal health decision.” Prior to the change announced Wednesday, masks had been “requested.”

Recreation Centers and Activities

All indoor and outdoor recreation activities will be open under normal operations based on the type of program, Resident Lifestyle Volunteer Leader’s requirements and the specific facility or activity.

Indoor facilities will close at 9 p.m.

Sanitation stations will continue to remain available for resident use.

District Administrative Offices located at 984 Old Mill Run

The District Administrative Offices at Lake Sumter Landing are now open without needing an appointment. If you prefer to make an appointment, you may email or call the appropriate District Department. If you do not know which department to contact, call the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

There is a drop box available in the breezeway outside of the District office. If you simply need to drop off correspondence, utilize the locked drop box.

Golf

Golf will resume normal operations. That includes limiting foursomes to two golf carts as of June 1.

Other District Information:

Resident Academy will resume in July. To register for Resident Academy, click on the following link: Resident Academy

Community Development District Orientation will resume in July.