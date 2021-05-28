85.6 F
The Villages
Friday, May 28, 2021
Eugene (Sonny) Miller

By Staff Report

Eugene (Sonny) Miller passed away on May 26, 2021. Eugene was born on October 15, 1934 in Decatur, Illinois. Eugene and Janice were married on September 10, 1955 and enjoyed 65 years together.

Eugene was a Draftsman for 40 years plus in Salt Lake City, and then he and Janice retired to The Villages, Florida. Eugene enjoyed golf, square dancing, playing Bridge, Poker, Pinochle and many other card games.

Eugene and Janice loved to travel. Some of their more memorable trips were cruises to Russia, Australia, Hawaii, Alaska and most Caribbean islands. There were also many camping trips when his children were younger.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Janice and their children, Deborah(Bruce), Ronald(Margaret), Michael(Frances) and David.

Eugene is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Christine, Nicole, Daniel, Stephen, Rachel, Elizabeth and Richard and 9 great grandchildren, Derek, Shelby, Max, Dylan, Caitlyn, Jace, Piper, Tyler and Zachary.

Eugene is proceeded in death by his parents, Eugene and Madelyn and his sister, Patsy.

A special heartfelt thank you to the staff at Harbor Chase Wildwood and Cornerstone Hospice House.

