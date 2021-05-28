Janel Lea Mack

Janel Lea “Jen” Mack, age 48 passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at home after battling multiple health conditions.

She was born July 11, 1972 in Jackson, MI, the daughter of Elizabeth (Richard) Granse and James (Marlene) Mack. She graduated from Rockford High School, Grand Rapids Community College, and Grand Valley State University with a degree in accounting and business. After her marriage to Tim DeRegnaucourt, they moved from Rockford, MI. to Brunswick, Ga., then moving to The Villages, FL where they were owners of Safe Ship for the last 10 years.

As a mother, Jen never let her children forget how much she loved them. Her family was the most important thing in her life (her Safeship family too). She had a ready smile and fun loving way about her. She is survived by her daughter, Alexandrea (Alexander) White of Safety Harbor, FL., and her son, Mason DeRegnaucourt, of the Villages, FL.; her mother, Elizabeth (Richard) Granse, Bluffton, SC, Father, James (Marlene) Mack Rockford, MI. Sister, Linda (Glen) LaForce, Hilton Head Island, SC; brother, Stephen (Jessica) Mack, Pooler, Ga; Grandmother, Geraldine Mack, many Aunts and Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Timothy “Tim” DeRegnaucourt, Grandparents, Alice and Paul Johnson, Albert Mack, Barbara and Gerald Trolz.

She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

At her request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will happen on June 6, 2021, located at Licciardello Farms, Summerfield, FL from 5:00pm to Sunset with a light meal.

In lieu of flowers, donations my be given to: Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162 (866)742-6655 for their tender care. Other contributions in Jen’s Memory to be made to her son.

Donations can be made to Mason DeRegnaucourt as a gift to his college education, Raymond James, 531 W. Main St., Tavares, FL (352)253-5244 checks payable to Raymond James, (for line) Mason DeRegnaucourt.