To the Editor:

Neglect or abandonment? After witnessing the ongoing deterioration of the landscaping at Hacienda Recreation Center, especially around the pool area, a Villager contacted District Property Management with his complaint and was told someone would get in touch.

Since he heard nothing, he went to Hacienda Recreation administration to once again bring this to their attention, including showing various pictures of the landscape problem. On one occasion, a staff member also took pictures.

To date, the problem continues.

It’s bewildering, given the recreation centers in The Villages are kept in pristine shape. But apparently that does not apply to this neglected center.

William Wolmart

Village of Del Mar