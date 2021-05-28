85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 28, 2021
type here...

Sandra Charlotte Lett

By Staff Report

Sandra Charlotte Lett
Sandra Charlotte Lett

Sandra Charlotte Lett
nee Heyl
January 2, 1944 – May 25, 2021

Sandra C. Lett passed away peacefully in her sleep after her perfect day of visiting with her son and daughter and winning at the casino on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was a native Cincinnatian, and if her health hadn’t declined, she would have finished her life in The Villages, Florida, where she had retired after many years as a deli manager at Thriftway.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William S, Lett, Jr. and her parents Edward and Lucille Heyl. Survived by her children Paul Watson, Stuart Lett (Laurie) and Teresa Dart (Trever), 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Elaine Meyer, Geraldine Kaiser, Joann Meyer, Judith Heyl, Lois DiMuzio, Thomas Heyl and Kathryn Lohaus.

A celebration of her life will be held open house style (per Sandy-“the only way to hold a gathering”) at the Miami Township Community Center. 3780 Shady Ln, North Bend, OH 45052 on July 7, 2021, 4pm-8pm, with a memorial service held at 5pm, followed by a buffet dinner with all of her favorite things.

She will be interred with her husband, Bill, at Florida National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nicholas R Cordrey Foundation: PO Box 184, Cleves, Ohio 45002

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What’s the status of Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Silver Lake woman is wondering about the status of the movie theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Neglect or abandonment?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident raises concern about the landscaping at a recreation center in The Villages.

Misinformation in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Bonita resident is critical of “misinformation” published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Celebrating Hage’s success in session

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers words of praise for the performance of state Rep. Brett Hage.

Pulling the plug on $300 weekly subsidy

A Village of Bonita resident offers her thoughts on wages, the labor shortage and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to pull the plug on a $300 weekly subsidy for the unemployed. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos