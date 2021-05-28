Sandra Charlotte Lett

nee Heyl

January 2, 1944 – May 25, 2021

Sandra C. Lett passed away peacefully in her sleep after her perfect day of visiting with her son and daughter and winning at the casino on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was a native Cincinnatian, and if her health hadn’t declined, she would have finished her life in The Villages, Florida, where she had retired after many years as a deli manager at Thriftway.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William S, Lett, Jr. and her parents Edward and Lucille Heyl. Survived by her children Paul Watson, Stuart Lett (Laurie) and Teresa Dart (Trever), 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Elaine Meyer, Geraldine Kaiser, Joann Meyer, Judith Heyl, Lois DiMuzio, Thomas Heyl and Kathryn Lohaus.

A celebration of her life will be held open house style (per Sandy-“the only way to hold a gathering”) at the Miami Township Community Center. 3780 Shady Ln, North Bend, OH 45052 on July 7, 2021, 4pm-8pm, with a memorial service held at 5pm, followed by a buffet dinner with all of her favorite things.

She will be interred with her husband, Bill, at Florida National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nicholas R Cordrey Foundation: PO Box 184, Cleves, Ohio 45002