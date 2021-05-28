90.1 F
The Villages
Friday, May 28, 2021
Sandra H. Keller

By Staff Report

Sandra Keller.
Sandra Keller

Sandra H. Keller, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Born December 3, 1933 in Canandaigua, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Jackson Howell and Irene Stokoe. She resided in Clinton, CT for 30 years, where she was an active member of the United Methodist Church and co-founder of the church’s thrift shop. In 1998, she moved to The Villages and became a member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church. A devoted wife, mother and caregiver, she was predeceased by her loving husband Edward Keller and her devoted brother Ronald Howell.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Bingham of Cromwell, CT, Kimberlee Keller of New York, NY, and Karen Capuciati of Laguna Beach, CA, and two grandchildren, Sara and Aubrey Bingham.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the New Covenant United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ellen Pollock officiating. Interment will be the following day at 10:30 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 (352-742-6819) www.donate.cshospice.org.

