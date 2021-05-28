Weirsdale couple on motorcycle killed in head-on collision

A Weirsdale couple riding a motorcycle was killed when they were struck by a pickup truck in a head-on collision Thursday night in Marion County.

Their motorcycle had been traveling at 9:10 p.m. northbound on State Road 200 when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Hernando man. His pickup was traveling at “a high rate of speed” and passing another vehicle when it struck the motorcycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 38-year-old man had been riding the motorcycle, traveling with a 31-year-old female passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of them were wearing helmets, the report noted.

The man driving the pickup was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The roadway was shut down for investigation and cleanup. It reopened at 3 a.m. Friday.