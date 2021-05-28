68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 28, 2021
type here...

Weirsdale couple on motorcycle killed in head-on collision

By Meta Minton

A Weirsdale couple riding a motorcycle was killed when they were struck by a pickup truck in a head-on collision Thursday night in Marion County.

Their motorcycle had been traveling at 9:10 p.m. northbound on State Road 200 when they were hit by a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Hernando man. His pickup was traveling at “a high rate of speed” and passing another vehicle when it struck the motorcycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 38-year-old man had been riding the motorcycle, traveling with a 31-year-old female passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of them were wearing helmets, the report noted.

The man driving the pickup was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The roadway was shut down for investigation and cleanup. It reopened at 3 a.m. Friday.

Headlines

Weirsdale couple on motorcycle killed in head-on collision

News
A Weirsdale couple riding a motorcycle was killed when they were struck by a pickup truck in a head-on collision Thursday night in Marion County.
Read more

Alligator on the move after apparent romantic encounter in The Villages

News
A large male alligator was on the move early Thursday morning after an apparent romantic encounter in The Villages. Famed Villages shutterbug Ron Clark was out at sunrise when he spotted the alligator emerge from a pond near Evans Prairie Country Club.
Read more

Woman who ripped off diners in The Villages jailed in check fraud

Crime
A woman who served prison time after ripping off diners in The Villages is in trouble again in connection with alleged check fraud at Citizens First Bank.
Read more

Mask policy and group size limits relaxed at facilities in The Villages

News
The mask policy and group size limits have been relaxed at facilities in The Villages. We've got news about the updates.
Read more

Villages Public Safety resumes CPR classes and smoke detector changes

News
The Villages Public Safety Department has resumed services which had been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We've got details.
Read more

More Headlines

42-year-old man jailed after admitting to taking items from Summerfield residence

Crime
A Belleview man was jailed Monday after admitting to taking multiple items from a Summerfield residence.
Read more

Habitual offender arrested after traffic stop in downtown Wildwood

Crime
A driver classified as a habitual offender was arrested after a traffic stop in downtown Wildwood.
Read more

Suspicious man with pants down arrested at Zippy Mart in Fruitland Park

Crime
A suspicious man whose pants were down was arrested at Zippy Mart in Fruitland Park.
Read more

Amelia pool will be closed next month for maintenance

News
The Amelia Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance next month. We've got the dates.
Read more

Man driving without headlights arrested at Lady Lake apartment complex

Crime
A man driving without headlights was arrested at a Lady Lake apartment complex.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth