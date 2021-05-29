86-year-old Villager forced to live in car resolves case involving wife

An 86-year-old Villager who has been forced to live in his car has resolved a court case involving his wife.

Daniel Zehnal of the Village of Santo Domingo has been sentenced to time served on charges of battery and violation of a conditional release. This past week in Sumter County County he pleaded no contest to both charges.

Zehnal has been living in his car and seeking refuge at recreation centers in The Villages since his most recent arrest March 12 at his home on Margarita Drive. As a result of that arrest, he had remained lodged through May 3 at the Sumter County Detention Center. After his release from jail, he was barred from returning home and began living in his car.

When he was arrested in March, his wife was trying to help him up, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Zehnal relies on a cane. When deputies arrived at the home, they found Zehnal seated on a chair in his room. He told them he was not going to jail. Because of his reliance on his cane, deputies wanted to handcuff him with his hands in front, rather than behind him. However, Zehnal refused to cooperate and injured his arms, which began to bleed. He was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a local hospital for treatment. While he was being treated, he told medical personnel that he would kill his wife. When a nurse told Zehnal “that was not right,” he threatened her with physical injury.

Zehnal had been arrested in January 2020 after his wife made a frantic call to 911. He was arrested later than same year after violating a conditional release.

It was not clear from the judge’s ruling last week whether Zehnal was allowed to go home, although the charges have been resolved due to his time served behind bars.