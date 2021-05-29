90.7 F
Saturday, May 29, 2021
An outrageous rule about graduation

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s outrageous to think that Leesburg Principal Michael A. Randolph refuses to allow students who have dedicated there hard work to the school and then enlist in the United States Military get denied to wear the sash because and I quote “it does not match the colors of the cap and gown so if you wear it I will make sure you will not walk the stage.” Who cares if it does not match the colors of the cap and gown 100 percent at the end of the day what matters most is the next step in that students life after they walk across that stage no matter what profession they choose to be apart of.
So in other words Principal Randolph will not allow students that enlist in the United States military the opportunity to walk the stage and be proud of the career path they have chosen. We need to get the word out and put an end to this nonsense. We fight for equality and human rights!

Jay Lewis
Leesburg

 

 

