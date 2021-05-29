Beef O’Brady’s bartender enters plea in breakup bash with ex-boyfriend

A Beef O’Brady’s bartender has entered a plea in a breakup bash with her ex-boyfriend.

Jessie Lynn Parker, 27, who works at the Beef O’Brady’s at Mulberry Grove Plaza, was arrested in the wee hours April 20 at her home at 130 Tara Oaks Circle in Lady Lake, after paying an unwelcome visit to the home of her former boyfriend in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

This past week in Lake County Court, she pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors charges of criminal mischief. She remains free on $3,5000 bond.

Her estranged boyfriend told police that Parker showed up at his home “aggressively knocking on the door” and he refused to let her in. She demanded the return of her underwear, some clothes she had purchased for him and a toaster. He put the items into a plastic grocery bag and passed them to her through the door. She attempted to push her way in, but he was able to close the door and lock it.

“This made the suspect even more angry,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

She covered up a security camera by the front door, and then dislodged the camera from its mount. She threw the camera in the yard, put down the bag containing the demanded items and walked around the residence and broke a window. She then left the residence. The ex-boyfriend turned over surveillance footage to police.

Parker had been arrested in February after violating an injunction that forbade her from contacting her ex-boyfriend or showing up at his home. At the time of that arrest, she admitted she had been served with the paperwork, but said, she “did not read it and did not understand it,” the arrest report said.