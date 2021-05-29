76.2 F
Saturday, May 29, 2021
District Office encouraging Villagers to apply for ambulance advisory panel

By Meta Minton

The District Office is encouraging Villagers to apply for an ambulance advisory committee being formed in Sumter County.
The Sumter County Commission, in a May 18 meeting heavily attended by Villagers at Everglades Recreation Center, voted to form the committee in response to complaints about long wait times for ambulances. In addition, Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold had proposed a host of long-range options, including merging The Villages Public Safety Department with Sumter County Fire Rescue.
“Do you want help shape the future of The Villages Public Safety Department?” the District Office asked in a special email sent out Friday. “We strongly urge you to consider applying for a position on the Ad Hoc Fire, EMS and Medical Transport Committee.”
The five committee members must be Sumter County residents; however, the committee members shall not be employed by the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners, any district government, or contracted service provider for the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners or any district government. Applicants can complete the committee application found on the county’s website by clicking on the following link: Committee Application.
The entire executive summary presented to the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners can be found by clicking on the following link: Executive Summary.

