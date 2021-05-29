90.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Poor and middle class will pay for new government spending

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Looking at the proposed new spending to help the poor and middle class by taxing corporations and the rich is a joke. Who will it hurt most is the poor and middle class. The corporations will only raise their prices to cover the added taxing.
Who will in reality pay? The poor and middle class. The politicians get their campaign money from the rich. Are they really going to alienate them with higher taxes?
The $15 minimum wage will again hit the poor and middle class with higher food and commodity price increases and they will be no better off. Minimum wages now average $10-$12 and hour. The raise will be approximately 25 to 50 percent and prices will follow. We laughed at pictures years ago of people going to the store with a wheelbarrow full of money to buy a loaf of bread. How soon will we be doing the same?

Donald Simson
Village of Santiago

 

