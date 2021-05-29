90.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Villagers helping children living in forest announce matching gift campaign

By Staff Report

Between June 1-30, an anonymous donor will match every dollar – up to a maximum of $10,000 – that is donated to Friends of SoZo Kids Inc., a 501c3 located in The Villages. Money raised from this matching gift campaign will go toward purchasing school supplies, which will be distributed to children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash in August.

“Donors will be able to double the impact of their gifts because of this donor’s generosity,” said Linda Casey, president of Friends of SoZo Kids. “For example, each $10 donation and $10 matching gift results in $20 of impact. A $100 donation and its $100 match results in $200 of impact. It’s a win-win for the donors and for the kids,” Linda said.

Donations can be made online at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com/donate. Or checks, written to Friends of SoZo Kids, can be mailed to Friends of SoZo Kids Inc., 333 Colony Blvd., Suite #164, The Villages, FL 32162.

Pastor David Houck
Pastor David Houck

The public is invited to the next general meeting of Friends of SoZo Kids at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14 in the La Hacienda Room at Rohan Recreation Center. Pastor David Houck, founder of SoZo Kids, will share updates on what’s happening in the forest. More information will be available about the matching gift campaign, the launch of a robotics program for children at the summer program at Forest Lakes Park, updates on our new scholarship program, and plans for our School Supplies Drive for grades K-5. For more information, email [email protected].

