Sunday, May 30, 2021
CDD supervisors in The Villages will be approving proposed budgets

By Meta Minton

Community Development District boards and other governmental entities will be approving proposed budgets during June for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Following is the schedule of the June board meetings, which are open to the public, to be held at Savannah Center:

Thursday, June 3

Project Wide Advisory Committee – 8:30 a.m.

Sumter Landing Community Development District – 10:30 a.m.

Brownwood Community Development District – 11:30 a.m.

CDD 9 – 1:30 p.m.

CDD 10 – 3 p.m.

Friday, June 4

CDD 6 – 9:30 a.m.

CDD 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 9

Amenity Authority Committee – 9 a.m.

Village Center Community Development District – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

CDD 7 – 8 a.m.

CDD 11 – 10 a.m.

Friday, June 11

CDD 1 – 8 a.m.

CDD 2 – 9:30 a.m.

CDD 3 – 11 a.m.

CDD 4 – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, June 14

CDD 5 – 8:00 a.m.

The following meetings will be held in the Everglades Recreation Center:

Thursday, June 10

CDD 12 – 1:30 p.m.

CDD 13 – 3 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to provide input during the budget process. If you were unable to attend the May Budget Workshop then you may provide your comments by attending any of the monthly board meetings, contacting a board member or contacting Richard Baier, District Manager or Barbara Kays, Budget Director at 751-3939 or email her at [email protected].

