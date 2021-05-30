88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 30, 2021
type here...

Group from The Villages places flags at veterans’ graves in Bushnell

By Staff Report

A group from The Villages placed flags Sunday in advance of Memorial Day at veterans graves at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Most of the group met at the Eisenhower Recreation Center and a few met the rest at Section 611 to honor the veterans who had served in either World War II, Korea, Vietnam or the Gulf Wars.
“As we entered, Tyler, a student at South Rock Academy Christian School and a member of the Nature Coast Marines from Inverness, met us to pass out bundles of 20 flags,” said Villager Claudia Jacques, the liaison to Florida National Cemetery for the John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

A group of Villagers put down flags Sunday at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell
A group of Villagers put down flags Sunday at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Many members of the group took more than one bundle and decided where, in their portion of the cemetery, they wanted to begin. They selected the back rows as many of the front rows had already received their flags.
“At each gravesite, once the flag was planted, we spoke the name of the deceased and thanked him or her for their service. I overheard an older man turn and say ‘Thank you, Buddy,’ as he continued down the row,” Jacques said.

A group from The Villages placed flags Sunday in advance of Memorial Day at veterans graves at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
A group from The Villages placed flags Sunday in advance of Memorial Day at veterans graves at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Many of the those who helped put out flags had served in one of the branches of the
military and some even saluted the headstone.
The group will return June 5 to the cemetery to retrieve the flags and bundle them up to be used again next year.
How are you paying tribute this Memorial Day? Share your stories and photos at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Republicans shamelessly block commission on attack on U.S. Capitol

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident asks why Republicans would block a commission that would have looked into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Only Free states can preserve our Republic

A reader has an urgent message for fellow citizens about the direction of our nation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poor and middle class will pay for new government spending

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident warns that poor people and the middle class will pay for new government spending.

An outrageous rule about graduation

A Leesburg resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses outrage over a principal’s decision about the upcoming graduation ceremony.

What’s the status of Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Silver Lake woman is wondering about the status of the movie theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos