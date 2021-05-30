Group from The Villages places flags at veterans’ graves in Bushnell

A group from The Villages placed flags Sunday in advance of Memorial Day at veterans graves at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Most of the group met at the Eisenhower Recreation Center and a few met the rest at Section 611 to honor the veterans who had served in either World War II, Korea, Vietnam or the Gulf Wars.

“As we entered, Tyler, a student at South Rock Academy Christian School and a member of the Nature Coast Marines from Inverness, met us to pass out bundles of 20 flags,” said Villager Claudia Jacques, the liaison to Florida National Cemetery for the John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Many members of the group took more than one bundle and decided where, in their portion of the cemetery, they wanted to begin. They selected the back rows as many of the front rows had already received their flags.

“At each gravesite, once the flag was planted, we spoke the name of the deceased and thanked him or her for their service. I overheard an older man turn and say ‘Thank you, Buddy,’ as he continued down the row,” Jacques said.

Many of the those who helped put out flags had served in one of the branches of the

military and some even saluted the headstone.

The group will return June 5 to the cemetery to retrieve the flags and bundle them up to be used again next year.

