88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 30, 2021
type here...

Memorial Day holiday prompts changes to trash pickup schedule in The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about Memorial Day trash pickup in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11
If you live in  Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.

Community Development District 12
If you live in Village Community Development Districts 12 normal residential sanitation collection will be Tuesday, June 1.

Community Development District 13
If you live in Village Community District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Thursday, June 3.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 31.  Monday collection will be on Thursday, June 3.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 31. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, June 1. All collections for the week will be moved to the next day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Republicans shamelessly block commission on attack on U.S. Capitol

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident asks why Republicans would block a commission that would have looked into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Only Free states can preserve our Republic

A reader has an urgent message for fellow citizens about the direction of our nation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poor and middle class will pay for new government spending

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident warns that poor people and the middle class will pay for new government spending.

An outrageous rule about graduation

A Leesburg resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses outrage over a principal’s decision about the upcoming graduation ceremony.

What’s the status of Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Silver Lake woman is wondering about the status of the movie theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos